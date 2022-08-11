Blue Mountains Gazette

Right to make bin a political billboard

By B C Lewis
Updated August 11 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Political stickers on council garbage bins will continue to be allowed, Blue Mountains City Council has decided.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.