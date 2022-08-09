Vale: George Sonter, co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries, Winmalee

Arthur George Sonter, a co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries at Winmalee, died peacefully in his sleep on August 8, 2022. He was 94.
In 1970 George and his wife Val Sonter moved their small wholesale nursery business to a bush block at 240 Singles Ridge Road Winmalee, next to Newports Nurseries (now Oasis Nurseries).
George and Val built a home on the property and worked as a formidable team with local staff to expand their business propagating and growing ferns.
George and Val always enjoyed living in the Blue Mountains and were grateful for all the efforts of the many local people who helped to build the nursery business.
Singles Ridge Road Winmalee was an excellent choice as a location for a production nursery, with clear skies, temperate climate and easy access to the expanding metropolis of Sydney.
The nursery was devastated in the 2013 bushfires, but with the support of a loyal and enthusiastic staff, the business was quickly rebuilt.
George Sonter was always an honest, hardworking businessman who worked tirelessly with his wife Val, and family to build a national nursery business with production nurseries in Perth and Brisbane.
He will be fondly remembered by the many people he enjoyed working with in the nursery industry.
He was a wonderful plant propagator with an holistic depth of knowledge of the natural world and a love of the Australian landscape.
George Sonter will be remembered as a gentle soul who loved his family, and was supported in all his endeavours by his life-long partner Val.
He was father to Narelle, Adin (deceased), David, Herbert and Jo-Anne; grandfather to Renny, Matt and Belinda, Matt and Jana, and Sean and Micaela; and great grandfather to Rocco, Sage, Mia and Noah.
A funeral service for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 1pm at Castlebrook Garden Chapel, 712-746 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill.
