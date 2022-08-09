Blue Mountains Gazette

Vale: George Sonter, co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries, Winmalee

Updated August 10 2022 - 12:10am, first published August 9 2022 - 11:54pm
GEORGE SONTER

16.2.1928 - 8.8.2022

Arthur George Sonter, a co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries at Winmalee, died peacefully in his sleep on August 8, 2022. He was 94.

