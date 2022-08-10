A 74-year-old man will appear in court this month charged with stalking, after allegedly approaching a 14-year-old girl in Leura.
About 3.30pm on Thursday July 21, a 14-year-old girl was waiting for her parents at Scott Avenue, Leura, when she was approached by a man not known to her. After speaking to her for a brief period, the man walked away before the girl's parents arrived.
The incident was reported to police who started an investigation.
Advertisement
About 4pm on Tuesday August 9, police arrested a 74-year-old man. He was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with stalking/intimidation intending fear or physical harm and possessing a prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Katoomba Local Court on Monday August 15.
The incident has prompted police to encourage parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children. Those messages to children include the following:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.