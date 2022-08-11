Blue Mountains Gazette

Drilling rig will be at work as part of preparations for highway duplication from Katoomba to Blackheath

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:13am, first published August 11 2022 - 10:00pm
An artist's impression of part of the Great Western Highway duplication.

A DRILLING rig will be at work from next week as part of the latest preparations for the multi-billion-dollar Great Western Highway duplication from Katoomba to Lithgow.

