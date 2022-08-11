The Carrington's elegant Baroque Room will come alive on August 20 when a Mtns Made Salon all about film will take place.
Mtns Made Salons, delivered by Blue Mountains City Council, happen each season to support the development of the creative industries in the Blue Mountains, and to facilitate a nurturing space for like-minded creatives to meet and foster opportunities and collaborations.
The next salon is on August 20, from 6pm.
It has been curated by Blue Mountains Screen Hub and is showcasing the rich diversity of talented filmmakers living in the Blue Mountains.
Joining that group in the elegant Baroque Room at the Carrington in Katoomba, there is a stellar line up of internationally acclaimed and award winning talent, from directors to music composers and editors. They will give short presentations and screenings of their work.
A Mtns Made film directory will also be launched at the Salon which aims to create more exposure and opportunities for local professionals involved in the film industry.
The salon is free and open to all. Register if you wish to attend as the event will be lightly catered for. Drinks available to purchase at the bar.
