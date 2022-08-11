Blue Mountains Gazette

Mtns Made Salon event for filmmakers

Updated August 11 2022 - 6:29am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Carrington's elegant Baroque Room will come alive on August 20 when a Mtns Made Salon all about film will take place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.