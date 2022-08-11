Blue Mountains Gazette

Report a pothole via Blue Mountains City Council's portal

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:08am, first published August 11 2022 - 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, near some roadworks being carried out by council.

Blue Mountains council is urging residents to be patient over road repairs after four major flooding events in three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.