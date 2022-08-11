Blue Mountains council is urging residents to be patient over road repairs after four major flooding events in three years.
Council is continues to fix potholes across the city, after two years of unprecedented wet weather and major flooding events in March and July this year.
Council has created a dedicated pothole portal on its website, including an outline of council's infrastructure reecovery plan, the current ongoing challenges due to widespread saturated roads and winter weather hindering progress, as well as information on pothole and road defect claims.
Go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/potholes for more information.
The mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "Council staff are doing everything they can to address the widespread damage and ongoing issue of potholes, and we are delivering an escalated works program.
"We have had four major flooding events in three years (2020, 2021 and 2022) and, due to La Nina, two years of unprecedented wet weather. This has damaged more than a third of the road network in the Blue Mountains.
"I know our community is frustrated by the state of the roads, but there is no quick fix. All council can do is continue to painstakingly triage all required repairs that are reported and continue to fix these - which is a mammoth task - with increased resources.
"This is the case all over NSW where there has been extensive damage to road networks on top of supply issues. We are all battling to secure extra funding too."
In June this year, council started a $250,000 emergency heavy patching program and following July's natural disaster, re-evaluated it and is now implementing a $3 million emergency heavy patching program (funded by the NSW Government).
Council has allocated almost $12.5 million to roads and retaining structures in 2022-23.
"We currently have three crews working simultaneously throughout the city, dealing with the more than 1200 potholes that have been reported," Cr Greenhill said. "In addition we have crews working on weekends. We are also dealing with 60 landslip sites.
"Our customer service team is taking a high volume of calls to deal with the many ongoing impacts of recent natural disasters, so I urge residents to help us with this process by reporting any potholes on local roads at the online portal, bmcc.nsw.gov.au/report-a-pothole.
"We urge drivers to always keep a look out for potholes in the current climate and drive in accordance with the conditions."
Residents can also access the emergency dashboard for emergency services: https://emergency.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/. This includes updates from emergency services, latest news and local road closures, as well as helpful recovery information.
