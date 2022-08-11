Blue Mountains Gazette

Gas leak forces evacuation of students at Lawson Public School

Updated August 11 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:17am
File photo

Students at Lawson Public School were evacuated at lunch time by Fire and Rescue NSW after a gas pipe was cut today [Thursday, August 11].

