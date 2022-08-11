Students at Lawson Public School were evacuated at lunch time by Fire and Rescue NSW after a gas pipe was cut today [Thursday, August 11].
It is understood tradespeople who were carrying out works around the school accidentally cut the pipe shortly before 1pm.
More than 200 children and their teachers were directed onto a playing oval as a precaution.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
The gas supply has now been shut off while repairs are carried out.
Staff and students have been permitted to return to their classrooms, except those immediately near the incident site.
The school posted on its Facebook page at 1.20pm: "We had an evacuation at 12.30 due to very minor gas leak. All staff and students are SAFE, playing on top playground."
