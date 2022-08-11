Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrate the female trailblazers of Australian music

Updated August 12 2022 - 1:45am, first published August 11 2022 - 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unsung: Libby O'Donovan and Amelia Ryan.

For many, the recent deaths of high-profile female Australian legends of music Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham have brought into sharp focus the significant influence of the female trailblazers of Aussie music.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.