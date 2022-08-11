For many, the recent deaths of high-profile female Australian legends of music Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham have brought into sharp focus the significant influence of the female trailblazers of Aussie music.
On Saturday, September 17, cabaret powerhouses Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan will celebrate some of Australia's earliest women of rock and pop and shining lights in the music industry with their show Unsung - I am Woman.
Advertisement
Songs by Helen Reddy, Little Patti, Judy Stone, Margret Roadknight, Wendy Saddington and more will be featured in a show that pays homage to the women who blazed the trails for female singers in the 1960s and 70s.
Through history, heart, and hilarity, Ryan and O'Donovan bring these women - and their music - to life.
Ryan is an award-winning cabaret artist, writer, presenter,and coach. Since co-winning the 2012 International Cabaret Contest, her critically acclaimed shows have traversed the Australian cabaret circuit, as well as NYC, London, and Edinburgh, playing to 5-star reviews and standing ovations.
O'Donovan is a powerful performer, renowned for her nuanced interpretations and extraordinary voice. She is a critically acclaimed jazz and cabaret performer and an award-winning musical director.
Unsung - I am Woman at Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, at 8pm on Saturday, September 17. Tickets: $48, concession $45, groups of four or more $40pp. Bookings on 4723 5050 or www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.