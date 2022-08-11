It's that time again! Monthly Comedy@The Joan with a rip-roaring line-up to start the weekend off with a bang. And as always, the fabulous host Frida Deguise!
Cameron Duggan is originally from Brisbane, now based in Sydney and has been entertaining audiences all over the country. Performing alongside some of the biggest names in comedy, he has honed his craft at clubs and festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, and at his sellout shows in the Sydney and Melbourne comedy festivals.
Stephanie Broadbridge is a regular host and headliner at all the Sydney comedy clubs having performed alongside Ronny Chieng, Jimeoin and Dave Hughes. She has performed at Splendour in the Grass as well as Sydney and Melbourne comedy festivals and the Sydney Fringe Festival. She was a Raw National finalist in 2019 and her first solo show Female Musical Comedian was nominated and short listed for best comedy at Sydney Fringe Festival.
Patrick Golamco is a Chinese-Australian stand-up comedian who has performed his solo show all around Australia, including the Sydney Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sydney Fringe, Adelaide Fringe and Perth Fringe festivals. His show blends musical comedy on his electronic keyboard with insightful one liners. He represented NSW and was the runner up in this year's National RAW.
Fady Kassab is a Lebanese-born, Sydney-based comedian and the 2019 winner of Australia's most prestigious comedy competition, Triple J's RAW Comedy. His show-stopping performance, televised on SBS TV, saw him subsequently flown to that year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe to participate in the Gilded Balloon's long-running So you Think You're Funny comedy competition.
At The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, August 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets: $35/$30, under 30s $25. See thejoan.com.au.
