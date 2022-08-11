Stephanie Broadbridge is a regular host and headliner at all the Sydney comedy clubs having performed alongside Ronny Chieng, Jimeoin and Dave Hughes. She has performed at Splendour in the Grass as well as Sydney and Melbourne comedy festivals and the Sydney Fringe Festival. She was a Raw National finalist in 2019 and her first solo show Female Musical Comedian was nominated and short listed for best comedy at Sydney Fringe Festival.