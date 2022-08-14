PICTURES: Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day Service returns to Springwood

The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day service returned to Springwood on Sunday, August 14.
While there was no march this year, the service began at 11am at Springwood War Memorial.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman delivered the memorial day address on behalf of former Blue Mountains MP, Bob Debus, who tested positive to COVID-19 and was unable to attend the event.
In his role as State Member for Blue Mountains, Mr Debus was instrumental in the campaign to name the Hawkesbury Road bridge over the Great Western Highway the Long Tan Bridge in 2003.
A formal lunch was held at the Royal Hotel after the service.
The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Association was formed in 1985, changing its name to the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc in 1997 after accepting veterans who have served in all post World War II theatres of war, special operations areas and peacekeeping operations. It has more than 400 members.
For more information about the association visit: www.bmvets.com.au.
