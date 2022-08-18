To coincide with the Winter Magic Revival Festival, there is an art salon open in Katoomba.
Katoomba Street Café, at 175 Katoomba Street, Katoomba is the generous host of the art salon featuring three artists with drawings, photo-media and sculpture by Patricia Abela, Ida Jaros and Bette Mifsud.
This free exhibition is open daily until October 30, 8am to 3pm
Advertisement
Artworks are for sale, and 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the artists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.