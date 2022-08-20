Wentworth Falls Country Club has undergone some major changes this year: It is now pokies-free and is also sporting a new look.
While all the rain of 2022 created unprecedented challenges for sporting clubs in the Mountains, the country club found a small upside.
Although the golf course suffered through the enormous volume of water pouring off surrounding roads and into Jamison Creek, meaning fewer golfers were able to play, there was an opportunity for renovation works on the clubhouse itself.
Like many small sporting facilities, the building has had little renovation in its 50 years and the March rains forced the temporary closure of the upper level.
The club has now renovated downstairs, with a newly refurbished lounge area with gas fire and comfortable seating.
"While there are plans are to repair the roof, there have been other major changes to the club's operations," said club president, Colin Porter.
In April, members voted to sell the club's remaining gaming machine entitlements.
"We are now proudly a gaming free venue. The members have spoken and they left no doubt that they no longer want poker machines as part of their business model," Mr Porter said.
The members believe it is the only registered licensed club in the Mountains entirely free of poker machines.
While it may still be a rarity, recently more clubs have taken this path. One group of community clubs in Sydney even has a 10-year plan to phase them out.
Community attitudes are changing and Wentworth Falls Country Club members saw their removal as a reduction of community harm.
The board of directors is also engaging with Blue Mountains council in finding solutions for the stormwater runoff which has been an ever increasing problem due to building in surrounding streets.
The club facility was built for community recreation and socialising over 100 years ago, and that remains its primary purpose. To that end, the board is also seeking funding from the state government to repair the clubhouse roof and install solar panels.
Locals are encouraged to visit the club and get involved. Supporters can join as social members and in future the club will be reintroducing activities like the popular trivia nights.
