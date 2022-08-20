Blue Mountains Gazette

Club turns its back on poker machines at Wentworth Falls

August 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh look: Administration manager Sheila Hayes and club president Colin Porter in the refurbished Wentworth Falls Country Club.

Wentworth Falls Country Club has undergone some major changes this year: It is now pokies-free and is also sporting a new look.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.