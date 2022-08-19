Emerging artists set to propel to next stage of their careers

Four emerging Blue Mountains artists have been selected to take part in a new project that will help them hone their craft.
The Propel Projects Emerging Performers Residency (PROPEL) will see the artists access professional space to create, rehearse and perform as well as connect with a team of mentors and support to help them propel their art practice to the next level.
The four residents are:
Cultural Development Co-ordinator for Blue Mountains City Council, Katrina Noorbergen, said: "We are thrilled to introduce our first ever Propel residents and that we have such a diverse range of artists. What connects them is their desire to develop their performance practice and explore all opportunities. We're excited to follow their creative journey and see what they present at their showcase at the end of their residencies."
Co-ordinated by the Blue Mountains City Council's Cultural Development department in partnership with the Blue Mountains Theatre, and with generous support from the City of the Arts Trust and MTNS MADE, Propel is an initiative created to help support emerging performing arts practice in the region.
There will be two residencies between August 2022 to January 2023 and two between February and July 2023. Residents will access time and space within council facilities to develop new work or rehearse existing works, alongside a suite of additional support and networking opportunities such as an artist stipend, industry mentorships, technical and production support, and most excitingly, the opportunity to perform a showcase at the end of their residency.
Critical to the residency will be the mentorship offered to residents. Residents will be matched with industry professionals depending on their art form, professional needs and goals for the residency and together they will map out goals, exchange feedback and ideas.
Details for the showcases will be announced at the end of 2022.
