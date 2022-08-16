Blue Mountains Gazette

Lisa Richards to perform at Bootlegger Bar ahead of new album launch

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:21pm
With a voice described as both ferocious and sweet and a sparse, percussive guitar style, Lisa Richards continues to write songs of longing, loss, love and hope.

Local News

