With a voice described as both ferocious and sweet and a sparse, percussive guitar style, Lisa Richards continues to write songs of longing, loss, love and hope.
Gravity is about daring to follow the callings of your heart.
Richards will be performing at the Bootlegger Bar in Bathurst Rd, Katoomba, on Saturday, September 3.
At the age of 20, Richards got in her car and left her birthplace of Townsville as she attempted to outrun herself. She has busked a capella in Kings Cross, Sydney, hung out with Debbie Harry at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and played CBGBs in New York city. She lived in the USA for 22 years before returning home to Australia.
Richards' eighth studio album, Waiting To Fly, will be released on October 21. Gravity is the hauntingly beautiful second single off the forthcoming album
Musically, Gravity is built around Richards' acoustic guitar and vocals, textured with floating layers of tremolo guitar underpinned by percussion-based drums and electric bass.
Richards' vivid storytelling and her beautifully unique voice transports people to a challenging time in her life whilst also breathing a sense of hope through her lyricism.
"Gravity is about daring to follow the callings of your heart, which is something I began to learn how to do after I went to rehab and got sober," she said
"When I was getting sober, I was told I could have a 'life beyond my wildest dreams', which was a foreign idea to me as I had never had any dreams, or hopes, or goals except to get high."
