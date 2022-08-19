Blue Mountains Gazette

Great West Walk extended to Blue Mountains

Updated August 20 2022 - 8:21am, first published August 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney's spectacular Great West Walk is set to be extended by another 80 kms - into the Blue Mountains thanks to a group of volunteer walkers who made it their passion project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.