Since that time, Venerable Robina has made substantial contributions to people's happiness and wellbeing, not least through her establishment of the Liberation Prison Project in 1996. The idea for this venture came from a letter sent to Courtin by a young prisoner in a Californian jail, asking for Buddhist guidance to help him through his difficult circumstances. Her work in this area has supported well over 20,000 prisoners around the world. It was featured in an award-winning film, Chasing Buddha, which featured her work with prisoners on death row in Kentucky State Penitentiary.