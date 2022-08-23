Blue Mountains sustainable fashion stylist Sal Isaksen is heading up a special pre-loved fashion market this month.
Stomping Ground: Rummage & Roam is a vintage fashion market with creative, eco-friendly workshops and local maker stalls offering a range of unique, sustainable handmade items.
The rummage and roam room is a free community event at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub on Macquarie Road on Saturday September 17 from 10am to 3pm. It will be a place where pre-loved fashion, plus performances and street art come together.
"This is a fun and fabulous opportunity to recycle, reuse and rewear," Ms Isaksen said. "A time to connect, dance and pick up a fab new pre-loved piece."
Ms Isaksen has had a great response and has already chosen 18 stallholders for the event.
The queen of the wardrobe workout has spent 25 years working in fashion and dresses women in unique, thrifty, sustainable pieces to give them joy.
She has a pre-loved boutique in Katoomba called Sal-On (2/118 Katoomba Street,Thursdays to Sundays) and has previously owned successful boutiques in Leura and Wentworth Falls.
Ms Isaksen started op shopping as a child with her mum and siblings way before it was trendy. Money was tight as one of 11 children growing up in the central west region of Cowra. She's made it her business to scour for treasures in garage sales and will be a roaming stylist on the day in Springwood.
"It will be a fun day. I'm hoping it will be annual."
The vintage event will be enhanced by performances from Hands Heart & Feet, Kanimbla Quartet, Counterpoint Children's Ensemble and Crow Mountain in the forecourt. A BYO picnic is encouraged.
Next door, Braemar Gallery will have three exhibitions on show and artist talks by Tobin O'Bree and Julia Butler. Butler will also run a free felting workshop for registered participants.
To celebrate new additions to the public art of Springwood, a Street Art Stroll will take visitors to a new installation at the School of Arts square by Nastia Gladushchenko, and on to the launch of a new mural at DBL Ristretto café led by local artists Ailie Banks and Merindah Funnel.
A live program of singer songwriters will feature in the square. Visual and performance artists WeiZen Ho and Alan Schacher will present their creative research project Memory Walks, culminating in a performance procession exploring local stories and the ritual of walking.
The artists invite the community to contact them if they would like to share a favourite local walk in the lead up to the event and attend a series of free workshops at the theatre.
Blue Mountains Theatre program leader Louise Hales said: "This event feels like a real celebration, bringing community together to share stories, enjoy arts and culture and even discover an item of pre-loved clothing. Spring in Springwood is a beautiful time of year and we can't wait to be part of the first iteration of Stomping Ground: Rummage and Roam."
To be part of Memory Walks, contact WeiZen Ho on: 0416 038 897/ weiofzen@gmail.com or Alan Schacher on 0418 272 601/ alanschacher@gmail.com
Stomping Ground is funded under the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Arrangements, with additional support by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - a federal government Initiative.
