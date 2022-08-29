Blue Mountains Gazette

Plan to cut Blue Mountains councillor numbers from 12 to eight, plus popularly-elected mayor, set for polls

By B C Lewis
August 29 2022 - 10:30pm
A popularly-elected mayor and a reduction in councillors from three in each ward to two will be recommended in a report to the Blue Mountains City Council this week.

