Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Rugby gets ready to head into finals

By Zac Marincic
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:52am, first published August 28 2022 - 11:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Rugby is close to finalising another eventful season, preparing to head into finals beginning on September 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.