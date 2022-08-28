Blue Mountains Rugby gets ready to head into finals

Blue Mountains Rugby is close to finalising another eventful season, preparing to head into finals beginning on September 3.
The most prominent senior rugby club west of Parramatta, Blue Mountains Rugby has experienced a mixed array of results this season. Currently fielding teams in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and Colts competition, Blue Mountains Rugby maintains its powerful presence out west with about 150 senior players and more than 200 in total including juniors.
Advertisement
The third and fourth grade sides will be hoping to continue their form, as third grade heads into the finals sitting in the top two. Fourth grade has so far experienced a historic season, sitting undefeated at the top of the ladder with just 29 points conceded thus far.
The first, second, fifth and Colts team have had tough seasons this year, unable to make the finals. But Life Member of the club, Jeff Lalchere, insists there are many strong points to be taken from this year.
"We've got a very, very strong culture that we're proud of," he said, "especially as we are culturally in an area dominated by rugby league."
It's a culture so strong as to secure the loyalty of not one, but two 500-game veterans this season: Club president John 'Jack' Daniels (more than 300 in first grade no less) and just capping his 500th game, Tom Pittman. Pittman even did so in style, scoring a try and converting a goal.
The finals begin on September 3 across the Greater Sydney region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.