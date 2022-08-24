Blue Mountains Gazette

Trek for Timor to support women in Timor-Leste

August 24 2022 - 11:05pm
Eight women's groups funded by the Blue Mountains Trek for Timor are running ongoing development projects in the remote region of Hatobuilico.

