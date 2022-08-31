Blue Mountains Gazette

Author Kristel Thornell returns to her Blue Mountains childhood in latest novel, The Sirens Sing

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:11am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:23pm
She has lived in Mexico, Italy and Canada - and has called France home for the past four years - but it is Kristel Thornell's 1990s childhood in the Blue Mountains she has brought to life in her latest novel, The Sirens Sing.

