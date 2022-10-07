A weedy, overgrown section of the Woolworths carpark has now become Leura's Compost Corner, keeping the green waste from the Mall gardens on site and, ultimately, to be returned to the garden beds.
The GoLlies (gardeners of Leura) spend one morning a week tending the beautiful plantings in the village.
But they were increasingly concerned that their autumn leaves, prunings and weeds had to be taken away by council.
The wilderness of ivy, blackberries and neglect was found in a corner of the carpark and, after some weeks of exhausting clearing, now houses the recycled pallet compost bins (six donated by Colless Foods).
As part of the village's zero waste strategy, the gardeners are welcoming not only their own green waste but also the coffee grounds from the Red Door cafe as well as the organic waste generated (and dehydrated) by Leura Garage.
As a result, all garden waste generated by the GoLlies is now recycled back to the gardens rather than added to council's green waste program. Not to mention all the reduced emissions because no vehicles have to transport the waste away from Leura.
The only problem is how quickly the bins are being filled. Plans are already afoot for an expansion of the corner's capacity.
