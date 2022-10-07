Blue Mountains Gazette

Leura's compost corner means no garden waste leaves the village

JC
By Jennie Curtin
October 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardeners of Leura (GoLlies) with their new compost bins.

A weedy, overgrown section of the Woolworths carpark has now become Leura's Compost Corner, keeping the green waste from the Mall gardens on site and, ultimately, to be returned to the garden beds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.