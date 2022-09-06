Katoomba resident Andrea Lang was named Adult Volunteer of the Year for her work with the RSPCA where she keeps more than 500 RSPCA staff and volunteers connected and up to date with the latest information, policies and procedures. She began her volunteering during the pandemic and has helped the RSPCA support its local volunteers by creating ways to keep everyone learning and connected online. Her volunteering involves moderating content, cataloguing material and building an extensive knowledge library.