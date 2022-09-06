Blue Mountains Gazette

Volunteer of the year award for loco stalwart

September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Founding member of the Valley Heights Locomotive Depot Heritage Museum, Ted Dickson, was named the 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.