Founding member of the Valley Heights Locomotive Depot Heritage Museum, Ted Dickson, was named the 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year last week.
The recognition was part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards which are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Blue Mountains award winners for individual and team categories were announced at a ceremony on August 30.
Mr Dickson said he was "overwhelmed" by the recognition.
"While one does not seek recognition it is an honour to receive such an award," he said. "I am only one of many thousands worthy of recognition. I hope in some small way my contribution has been for the benefit of all."
Mr Dickson, who was also named Senior Volunteer of the Year, gives more than 20 hours a week to help maintain and manage the important historical site.
He helped establish the museum almost 30 years ago and has been responsible for managing exhibitions and numerous services and utilities at the museum, including power, water, sewerage, security and fire protection. He helped restore the significant Locomotive 5711 - the last of the big steam engines in NSW.
"Ted's contribution has provided continuity to the Valley Heights Locomotive Depot - now a museum - over more than 30 years. His knowledge is vital in day to day management and in developing new projects and initiatives," his nomination stated.
"For 30 years Ted's name almost automatically gets called to fill multiple positions at the museum's annual general meeting: positions he has willingly accepted."
Katoomba resident Andrea Lang was named Adult Volunteer of the Year for her work with the RSPCA where she keeps more than 500 RSPCA staff and volunteers connected and up to date with the latest information, policies and procedures. She began her volunteering during the pandemic and has helped the RSPCA support its local volunteers by creating ways to keep everyone learning and connected online. Her volunteering involves moderating content, cataloguing material and building an extensive knowledge library.
Members of Blue Mountains Zonta Club were named the Volunteer Team of the Year. They have been instrumental in re-establishing women's support services during the pandemic.
