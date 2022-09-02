Blue Mountains Gazette

No approval for anti-vax bus on any Blue Mountains City council property

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:00am
Anti-vax bus not welcome on Blue Mountains council property

A plan by the Australian Vaccination-risks Network to park its bus in a public park in the Blue Mountains tomorrow [September 3] has been thwarted after council voted to refuse permission.

