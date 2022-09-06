Blue Mountains Gazette

Tourist coach option withdrawn from Leura traffic management plan

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bus blocks the view for the car driver trying to get out of the Woolworths car park on to Megalong Street in Leura. Picture by Jennie Curtin

A plan for new routes for tourist buses through Leura has been excised from the area's traffic management plan after failing to find support from the village's residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.