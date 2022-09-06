Tourist coach option withdrawn from Leura traffic management plan

A plan for new routes for tourist buses through Leura has been excised from the area's traffic management plan after failing to find support from the village's residents.
Council had proposed two options to deal with the coaches which parked in Megalong Street and often blocked the views of drivers emerging from the Woolworths carpark.
In one option, coach layover areas would be established in Grose Street, Craigend St and Leura Mall south of Megalong St. Coaches would be encouraged to use Railway Parade, Grose, Megalong and Craigend streets and the mall to move around the village.
The second option would have converted both sides of the northern end of Grose St for a layover with buses to use Megalong St, Railway Pde and Scott Avenue for movement.
The first option was opposed by 48 per cent of people and the second by 55 per cent.
As a result, council has recommended the whole issue of the coaches be removed from the plan and be reviewed and considered as part of council's pay parking strategy.
The Leura Village Association first raised the issue with council in around 2013-14. Its importance died down during COVID when few or no tourists were visiting but the problem is expected to recur as the buses return.
Other parts of the management plan were supported by a majority of the 129 people who made submissions, with approval figures between 56 and 75 per cent to some of the options.
These included putting traffic lights at the intersection of Scott Ave and the Great Western Highway at the eastern approach to the village, and adding pedestrian crossings, including at the Mall and Railway Pde, the Mall and Megalong St and Grose St and Megalong St.
But a proposal to extend a 40km/h zone further along Megalong St was not supported by 51 per cent. Comments made on this said it was unnecessary as cars are already travelling under or close to 40km/h in the area. The plan was viewed as a way to generate income through fines.
On Railway Pde west of the Mall, there was more support (70 per cent) for imposing a 40 km/h limit than making part of the street one-way only (36 per cent).
