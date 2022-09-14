Message from a lyrebird, the famed mimic

A special screening of the multi-award-winning nature documentary Message of the Lyrebird will take place at United Cinemas, The Edge at Katoomba at 6.50pm on Wednesday September 21.
The screening will raise funds for the Blue Mountains Conservation Society. The film features many interviews, including with Blue Mountains bird expert Carol Probets and lyrebird researcher and Mountains resident, Dr Anastasia Dalziell, Vice Chancellor Research Fellow at the University of Wollongong. Dr Dalziell will introduce the film and take questions.
The film showcases the fact that no other bird on the planet can do what the lyrebird can. Cultural significant to many First Nations people, the famed mimic has fooled birdwatchers and bushwalkers with its seemingly impossible skill of mimicking anything it hears.
Director/producer Mark B Pearce said it is a film about the relationship between people and birds, set in a natural wonderland where an exquisite forest faery has been performing his astonishing song and dance routines for millions of years.
"It is a timeless journey of self-reflection and connection, and a call to remember to live without destroying the things we love," says Pearce.
