Sitting Labor MP Trish Doyle will run for the seat of Blue Mountains again in next March's state election.
Ms Doyle was unopposed when Labor Party nominations for the seat closed on Thursday, September 15.
First elected in 2015 with a 13.5 per cent swing towards her from the former Liberal MP Roza Sage, Ms Doyle was re-elected in 2019 with a further 6.7 per cent swing.
She currently holds the seat with 64.86 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.
"It's a great honour and privilege to represent the Blue Mountains electorate in State Parliament on behalf of the Labor Party, and I look forward to continuing the fight for better public services, the protection of our environment and social justice for vulnerable people in our society," Ms Doyle said in a statement on Friday.
"I am fortunate to work alongside a great team of local Labor representatives across three levels of government, where we collaborate for the benefit of our community, through the good and the bad times. I particularly think of recent events with fire, flood and COVID-19 - the strong team of Labor mayor, Mark Greenhill, our Labor Federal MP Susan Templeman and myself - all working together to support our community and advocate for the services and support that we needed," she said
Ms Doyle highlighted her campaign for better public transport, social services and quality local healthcare as ongoing priorities for her as the Minns Labor opposition prepares to contest the 2023 election, hoping to form government after 16 years of opposition
"The public transport system in this state has been run in to the ground by the NSW Liberals, and most of their problems actually started up here in the Mountains when they bought new trains from overseas that didn't fit our tracks or tunnels and which were designed to be operated without a train guard, which we know is completely unsafe and unacceptable," she said.
"After two years of COVID-induced population pressures west of the Nepean, rental affordability and housing availability in our villages is at crisis point while our schools and hospitals are in desperate need of renewal, but the Liberal Government won't even acknowledge the problem."
The state election will be held on Saturday, March 25. Under a redistribution, the villages of Glenbrook and Lapstone will be added to the seat of Blue Mountains.
