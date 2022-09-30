Blue Mountains Gazette

New walking trail at Leura Public School will be open to the public on October 15

September 30 2022 - 11:30pm
Many years in the making, Leura Public School will hold a grand opening fair in Spring to mark the official launch of an extensive walking trail called Yanema Budjery Gumada.

