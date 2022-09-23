Blue Mountains Gazette

No yurts for Leura heritage property

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:38am, first published September 23 2022 - 1:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proposal to build 13 yurts on a Leura property as part of an eco-tourism development has been rejected by a local planning panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.