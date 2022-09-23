A proposal to build 13 yurts on a Leura property as part of an eco-tourism development has been rejected by a local planning panel.
The development application would have seen the yurts built on an old, unused tennis court near a 100-year-old former nunnery in East View Avenue in Leura.
The site is now Brightlands Retreat, a wellness centre which can accommodate up to 20 people for overnight stays.
Owner Edward Fernon wanted to increase the accommodation and was drawn to the idea of yurts after staying in them when competing in the 2017 Mongol Derby, the world's longest horse race.
He pointed out they used less embodied energy to build, were energy efficient, wind resistant, less expensive and had better acoustics, making the inside ideal for rest and reflection.
He also said the yurts would be located at the edge of the property.
But the panel agreed with a council report which found many flaws with the DA.
These included: That it didn't conserve the cultural values of the former nunnery; that it was not sensitively designed to minimise bulk, scale or overall footprint and visual impact; that it didn't ensure the yurts harmonised with the character of the rest of the site; and that it would have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding streetscape.
The report also found issues with parking, erosion control and stormwater management.
