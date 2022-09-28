After two years of cancellations, the Leura Gardens Festival returns for the October long weekend.
The 56th festival will be held for four days from Saturday, October 1 until Tuesday, October 4.
Spokeswoman Sue Harris said the committee planned to make the 2022 festival "a wonderful celebration for all garden lovers".
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the upper Blue Mountains again," Ms Harris said.
On display will be a feast of new growth, masses of flowers, gorgeous bulbs and an amazing variety of cool-climate plants including azaleas, rhododendrons and peonies as well as magnificent deciduous trees which will just be coming into their full flowering glory.
There will be two new gardens featured in this year's festival - Avila and Karoola. "Avila is a wonderful example of what can be achieved in smaller spaces by using a careful and informed plant selection," Ms Harris said.
"It will be dressed in some impressive flowering bulb displays. Karoola is a garden on a larger scale and includes both formal and rambling bush settings. It is considered remarkable for its extensive wisteria plantings."
Several favourite gardens will return, including Ewanrigg, Fairways, Seasons and The Braes which puts on an impressive show across its vast, varied and ever-changing acreage.
In addition, the beautiful gardens at Everglades and Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains will be on display.
The festival "hop on, hop off" bus service runs between all gardens every 30 minutes, with the cost for an all-day ticket set at $10.
The first bus leaves Leura Station at 9.30am each day and the last bus departs the station at 4.30pm for the final circuit. Musicians including the Heathens Choir of Blackheath, the Katoomba Jazz Band and the Wombats Crossing trio will be performing during the festival.
All proceeds go to support the Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital in Katoomba and other local health-related organisations.
Tickets are valid for the four days of the event. Prices are: single garden $10; three gardens $20; and all gardens $40. Details at www.leuragardensfestival.com.au or call 0431 095 279.
