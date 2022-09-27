Another Wednesday travel reminder for those heading west on the Bathurst train this afternoon. The scheduled 15.57 Central to Bathurst service will be leaving early today, departing Central at 15.05.
This will happen today (September 28) and next Wednesday (October 5) only.
The train stops at Parramatta, Westmead, Penrith, Springwood, Katoomba, Mt Victoria, Lithgow, Rydal and Tarana before reaching Bathurst. Passengers should be aware it will be running up to 52 minutes earlier than the normal timetable.
Meanwhile, the roads on the Mountains are pretty clear today, no doubt helped by the school holidays.
But drivers are reminded that night-time roadworks continue between Linden and Springwood until the end of October.
The 9pm-5am work on the highway is between Weemala Avenue at Linden and the Hawkesbury Road bridge. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow conditions in place.
