Blue Mountains Gazette

Central to Bathurst train leaving early this afternoon

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:12am, first published September 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Wednesday travel reminder for those heading west on the Bathurst train this afternoon. The scheduled 15.57 Central to Bathurst service will be leaving early today, departing Central at 15.05.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.