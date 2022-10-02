Blue Mountains Gazette

Clive Evatt's Blue Mountains Toy and Railway Museum 'Leuralla' closes its doors, treasures for sale this month.

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The treasures of Clive and Elizabeth Evatt's Blue Mountains Toy and Railway Museum 'Leuralla' are set to be auctioned to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.