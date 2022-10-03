Cyclists have welcomed the long-awaited start of safety works on the Great Western Highway at Faulconbridge.
Construction began last week to widen the highway shoulder which will improve safety for cyclists and all road users.
"We're grateful that the Australian and NSW governments are addressing this now to make safe this section of the Great Western Highway for all road users," said Blue Mountains Cycling Safety Forum president, David Tritton.
Under the joint federal and state project, the roadside barrier will be relocated and upgraded in addition to widening the westbound shoulder of the highway.
Work is expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.
"This $2 million safety upgrade work has been made possible with funding from the Australian Government's Road Safety Program, which is delivering $540 million in road safety improvements across NSW," said federal assistant infrastructure and transport minister, Carol Brown.
"This is a win for local and Sydney-based cyclists who regularly travel on this section of the highway and who were successful in putting forward their concerns about safety."
NSW regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said the upgraded section of highway will mean "less wear and tear on vehicles while also ensuring a consistent road surface for cyclists in the area".
"It's time to make the Western Highway Great again for all road users and that is exactly what the NSW Government is doing," he said.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said the project has been a "combined effort of community and representation from all tiers of government over a long period of time".
"I joined with State Member Trish Doyle and mayor Mark Greenhill to make a commitment to funding upgrades to this stretch of road in 2019, and when the NSW Government refused a council request for a safety audit, Blue Mountains Council carried it out themselves and shared the findings.
"When we stopped by the site early on Saturday morning, a resident came to tell us what a relief it was to see that the improvements were now going to start.
"Trish, Mark and I are delighted that the years of advocacy are now going to lead to a safer road for cyclists and drivers alike."
Cyclists have been lobbying to improve safety at this section of the Great Western Highway since 2017, calling for the shoulder to be widened.
In November 2017, David Tritton said the section "has been consistently identified by cyclists as one of the most dangerous sections of shared highway in the Blue Mountains".
"Widening the shoulder to provide a refuge for cyclists, and as a breakdown lane for motorists, will save lives and reduce injuries," he said.
Work hours on the project will between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. Some night shifts may also be required between 8pm and 5am from Monday to Friday.
