Blue Mountains Gazette

Building designer Mark Davis tells Australian Bushfire Building Conference at Fairmont Resort, Leura how flame zone standards can lead to roofs rotting

BL
By B C Lewis
October 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Homes being built to flame-zone standards are at risk of having their roofs rot before a bushfire ever claims them, according to one industry player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.