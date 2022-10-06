Megalong Road will be closed for essential roadworks for three nights from this Sunday October 9 to Tuesday October 11 and all access to the Valley will be shut off.
In a statement Blue Mountains City Council said the road will be closed for essential night work from 8pm each night until 5am.
"All access in and out of the valley will be closed. We apologise for the inconvenience, but the work is essential," the statement said.
The road woes of the Megalong have been reported many times by the Blue Mountains Gazette - the repair bill is immense.
In September the Gazette revealed the repair bill for landslide damage affecting the road into the Megalong Valley is $100 million and could take two years to fix.
The area has been struggling with disasters since the fires of 2019.
