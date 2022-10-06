Blue Mountains Gazette

Essential roadworks cuts off the Megalong Valley for three nights

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 9:00pm
Megalong Road will be closed for essential roadworks for three nights from this Sunday October 9 to Tuesday October 11 and all access to the Valley will be shut off.

