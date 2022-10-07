Blue Mountains Gazette

TAFE abseiling student dies following fall from Malaita Wall in Katoomba, Blue Mountains

By B C Lewis
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:47am, first published 12:20am
A TAFE abseiling student has died after a fall from Malaita Wall in Katoomba.

