A TAFE abseiling student has died after a fall from Malaita Wall in Katoomba.
The man in 20s died while abseiling today (Friday, October 7).
Emergency services were called to Katoomba cliffs about 8am after Blue Mountains Police were informed a man abseiling with a group of people had fallen from Malaita Wall.
The tragic accident occurred during a training course.
Police have confirmed to the Gazette it was a TAFE assessment course and that Safe Work Australia has been notified.
Witnesses assisted the man before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the man died at the scene.
The popular abseiling spot in the Jamison Valley, the Malaita Wall (also spelt Malatia on some national park signs), is about 200 metres of vertical cliff, with the first and longest abseil 45 metres.
The man is yet to be formally identified - a police operation has taken place to retrieve his body.
The abseil near Scenic World has views of The Three Sisters. It is described by one local adventure company as a five pitch journey "which is sure to make your heart pound!"
TAFE was contacted for comment and directed the Gazette to police.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
