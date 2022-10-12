Blue Mountains Gazette

MPs debate raising Warragamba Dam wall

By Farid Farid
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW parliament has debated raising the Warragamba Dam wall by 14 metres. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

NSW parliament has debated the merits of raising the Warragamba Dam wall by 14 metres as the state braces for another downpour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.