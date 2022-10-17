Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains TAFE abseiling student in Katoomba cliff fall identified as Oliver Carrick

By B C Lewis
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:33am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
His main hobby was rock climbing and he was excited about the next chapter of his life in the Blue Mountains learning to be an adventure guide.

