Katoomba innkeeper Annette Blake releases Out of the Blue guidebook

By B C Lewis
October 25 2022 - 7:30pm
She was an accidental innkeeper who just wanted to keep her guests happy. That's how Annette Blake ended up writing Out of the Blue, a guidebook of her favourite places in the Blue Mountains.

