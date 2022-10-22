Blue Mountains Gazette

Compostable food waste from music festival adds value to soil at Bilpin's Harvest Farms

October 22 2022 - 11:30pm
The Blue Mountains Music Festival has long prided itself on setting a high bar in sustainable waste management, and this year was no exception.

