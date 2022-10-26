Blue Mountains Gazette

Impressive elite male field ready for Ultra Trail Australia in Blue Mountains

Updated October 27 2022 - 12:09am, first published October 26 2022 - 11:47pm
Ben Duffus is the top seeded Australian male at the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia. Picture by Sportograf

The 100km distance race at the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB will get underway in the Blue Mountains, with the event arguably attracting the strongest elite men's field since 2019.

