"I'm feeling excited to be back at UTA and looking forward to the challenge," said Duffus. "This will be my seventh time lining up for UTA100, so I'll be focusing more on the races that have gone well than the ones that didn't. I think one of the biggest learnings from repeating the same race several times has been just where that fine line lies between what is sustainable and what isn't. Ultimately, we're just trying to push as close to our limits as we can without pushing too far and going past the breaking point."