Oceania's leading female trail runners are gearing up for the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia, set to take place this weekend - October 27-30 - in the Blue Mountains.
Australia's Anna McKenna is the top seeded female in the 100km event at UTA. The Queenslander from Noosa Heads finished third over 50km last year and will be hoping the step up in distance will help to elevate her further up the podium this year.
"I feel I'm more suited to the longer distance having already run the MR Ultra and Surf Coast Century 100km," said McKenna. "An ultra is so unpredictable, you never really know how it will play out. I just really want to enjoy being out there and cross that line knowing that I've executed as best as I could and got the most from my body then that will be success.
"To win any race is great but right now it's just about building consistency in my racing, staying healthy and trying to constantly learn from every race," she said.
McKenna raced domestically for the first half of the year, posting impressive results of third at the Noosa Ultra Trail and winning the Margaret River Ultra Marathon 80km in a new course record. She then headed to Europe to challenge herself against different athletes over new terrain.
"Preparing for any ultra has its ups and downs and you really don't know how you feel until you get going in the race, I've done some extra travel this year and racing overseas so it's been a little different in preparation.
"The 2022 season has been really good, I went to Europe to race the Sky Running World Championships and the Vars Mountain Trail and this was a real eye opener in terms of the different style of racing and also terrain, a lot of learning and adapting this season," said McKenna.
New Zealand based South African Naomi Brand will be making her UTA debut this weekend and will be hoping to put a season of bad luck behind her.
"I'm nervous, excited, and hungry to race," said Brand. "I've had more bad luck in this season than in my running career altogether. Even the build-up to this race has been tainted with flu and an ongoing injury, but I am hoping that my luck will turn this weekend."
The 33-year-old knows what it takes to make the podium of a 100km race after finishing third at the 2020 Tarawera Ultramarathon 102km.
"Anything can happen on race day, but I will throw everything I have at it. It would be an absolute dream come true to make the podium," said Brand. "If I were to win, I can picture tears of joy and a massive smile and a heart overflowing with joy and gratitude. After everything I've endured the past three years, it would feel like the biggest gift ever."
Another athlete making their UTA debut is Western Australian Erika Lori.
The 33-year-old from Perth has had a quiet season so far, focusing on building the kilometres in her legs after last year setting the fastest known time on WA's Bibbulmun Track - 1,000km from Albany to Kalamunda in 10 days and 18 hours.
Lori is excited to take on UTA100, test herself against strong competitors, and experience racing in the Blue Mountains.
"I wanted to do UTA to experience the sights, epic trails, and atmosphere I have heard so much about. Having run trails in some mountains outside Australia I was keen to explore the beautiful mountains we have in Australia," said Lori.
"There is a great field. I am just hoping to do the best I can do on the day and will see how that measures up," she said. "A successful UTA debut is getting to the end of the run knowing I did my best and enjoying the views and atmosphere along the way."
Patricia McKibbin is one of the favourites in the women's 50km event. The ACT athlete finished seventh on her debut last year and says that experience should benefit her this time around.
"I'm excited. Being my second year running the course, I feel more prepared - I'll know when the climbs are coming," said McKibbin.
"UTA is one of the premier events on the Australian calendar. Last year was my first time racing the course and the exciting atmosphere combined with the race location makes for a unique experience. The women's field was strong, which made it an exciting race. I'm looking forward to improving on my time from last year."
Fellow Australian's Georgina Beech, Ellen Bradley, and Kate Cush will push McKibbin all the way for the UTA50 crown.
UTA100 begins from 6.20am on Saturday October 29, with UTA50 following just minutes later at 6.32am. Preceding those two events are UTA11 on Thursday October 27 from 12pm and UTA22 on Friday October 28 from 6.20am.
All races now start and finish at the KCC Oval in Katoomba.
