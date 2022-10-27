Blue Mountains Gazette

Renowned artist Lucy Culliton leads day of arts and science at Lake Wallace

Updated October 28 2022 - 2:56am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Culliton

Paint alongside renowned artists and explore aquatic life on the banks of Lake Wallace as part of a special Western Sydney University event on Saturday, November 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.