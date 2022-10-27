Paint alongside renowned artists and explore aquatic life on the banks of Lake Wallace as part of a special Western Sydney University event on Saturday, November 5.
Lucy Culliton, one of Australia's most recognised contemporary landscape and still life artists, will be the feature artist of the day.
The unique event will be delivered by the University's acclaimed Painted River Project.
Painted River Project founder and well-respected artist Leo Robba, from the School of Humanities and Communication Arts, said he looked forward to joining the community for a day of creative and scientific collaboration.
"We're honoured to bring the Painted River Project to such a precious environment as Lake Wallace and to have Lucy share her expertise and wonderful way of picturing the natural world," said Robba.
"Art and science are often seen as different disciplines, but they have many parallels. Both require you to ask questions through observation and to test your ideas through exploration to realise an outcome."
Ian Wright, an award-winning water ecologist and partner in the project from the School of Science, said participants will also learn about the waterways and creatures that impact our water ecology as part of the day.
"Fostering the connection between local communities and their waterways is vital to conserving our fragile natural systems," said Wright.
"Residents will learn about the special ecology of the area including its water quality and the plant and animal species."
Peole are encouraged to bring their own art-making materials and a picnic to the event, however free canvases, paints and easels will be provided.
