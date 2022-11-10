Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Music Festival announces artists Eric Bibb, Eilen Jewell for 2023 event

November 10 2022 - 6:00pm
World renowned bluesman and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Eric Bibb will make a welcome return to the Blue Mountains Music Festival (BMMF) in March 2023.

