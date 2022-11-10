The first of many local artists to be announced are multi-award winning duos Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, and Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (The Waifs). Williams and Ghouse have firmly established themselves as contemporary artists that capture audience hearts and imaginations by connecting deeply with rare Noongar language through the power of song. 2021 saw the release of their fourth album Koort recorded live at the Perth Festival as well as works for the Perth International Cabaret Festival and the West Australian Opera.