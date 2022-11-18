Wolgan Valley isolated: residents believe road is expected to be shut for a year

More than 100 people are trapped in the Wolgan Valley unable to get in and out with ease after a landslip closed the Wolgan Road, at Wolgan Gap on November 9.
Lithgow Council secured limited emergency access for the residents about a week after the landslip - via a National Parks fire trail - but then that too was suspended after more flooding in the region. It recently reopened but the service is limited to a few vehicles and requires an escort.
National Parks and Wildlife has announced that the Newnes Campground is closed until further notice due to the road collapse and continuing land slip risk at Wolgan Gap following recent heavy rain. This Wolgan Gap road is managed by Lithgow Council.
In a statement on November 10, Lithgow Council said they had been "conducting geotechnical monitoring and risk assessment of the site for the past 12 months however, the most recent failure has not shown any sign of instability to date".
Lithgow Council said: "Crews are on-site to clear debris and rehabilitate any damage. It is expected that the closure will remain in place for at least two weeks."
But president of Wolgan Valley Association, Sarah Denmead, said they have since been told it will be closed "for approximately 12 months".
Council has said, there will be no recreational access to Wolgan Valley. Residential and business access will be permitted by an alternative route. They are in daily communication with residents "to ensure needs are met to the extent possible".
Ms Denmead said the emergency access via the fire trail became operational again on November 17 - but getting in and out can only be done "under escort".
"The fire trail is operational again [after flooding stopped access for several days]. It's a challenging 90 minute drive, 4WD only, under escort, twice daily. This arrangement does not allow us to get to our workplaces or schools, and is limited to three private vehicles per trip."
Lithgow Council has engaged Public Works Advisory to project manage the reinstatement of the road after the landslide and said they were "dedicated to this effort, and in completing rectification works that are required after the previous landslips".
"There is also a geotechnical expert on site for the reinstatement of the road that will advise all works."
Council worked with National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS), the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, Wolgan One & Only (resort) and essential services to gain emergency access for residents and workers via the National Parks track but stressed it was "for emergency purposes only" and "access for any other purpose" was strictly prohibited.
The Wolgan Valley Association said property holders and residents had "very limited" ability to move in and out on the fire trail but "this access is now not possible due to flood waters".
Posting on their social media page they said: "Wolgan Valley's only emergency evacuation egress is cut off this morning [November 14] due to flooding isolating more than 100 people in the valley. This comes after the valley's only road in and out - Wolgan Road, was closed indefinitely last week due to a landslip on Wolgan Gap."
The Association said the matter was distressing for those in the community "who are stuck in the valley and those that can't get back in".
"Wolgan Valley is not just merely home to an internationally recognised luxury resort, it is also home to a thriving community of over 70 people who raise families here, run businesses, properties or work in the region contributing significantly to the local and regional economy."
Council has an email address and phone number for issues on the Valley - wolgan@lithgow.nsw.gov.au or 6354 9999.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.