Blue Mountains Gazette

Penrith City Council has unveiled the restored historic Police Cottage at Emu Plains

November 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Penrith City Council has unveiled the restored historic Police Cottage at Emu Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.