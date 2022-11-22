State's new chief cancer officer visits Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District

Chief Cancer Officer for NSW and Cancer Institute NSW CEO, Professor Tracey O'Brien, has visited Penrith as part of a two-month, state-wide tour of local health districts.
Professor O'Brien, a highly respected paediatric oncologist and haematologist, was appointed the state's Chief Cancer Officer in July. She met with Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) Chief Executive Kay Hyman on November 21 along with senior staff from the district to discuss local cancer outcomes and how the Institute can continue supporting the local health district in lessening the impacts of cancer.
"NSW is recognised as a global leader in cancer care, with survival rates among the best in the world, but there is still much more we can do to lessen the impact of cancer," Professor O'Brien said.
"However, cancer continues to impact too many people in our community with one in two people across NSW diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.
"There are also communities that continue to experience poorer cancer outcomes, including Aboriginal communities, people living in rural and remote NSW and multicultural communities. Working closely with these communities to ensure equitable cancer outcomes is a priority of our state's new Cancer Plan.
"In the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, it is projected that this year alone, 2,369 people will be told they have cancer, and 713 people will lose their lives to the disease. Part of the institute's work is supporting local health districts to deliver effective, efficient, affordable cancer treatments."
She said a priority in the NSW Cancer Plan 2022-2027 is the prevention of cancers, "which is one of the most effective ways to achieve the institute's vision of ending cancers as we know them".
Mrs Hyman said it was a privilege to host Professor O'Brien and discuss cancer care in the region.
"Delivering expert, compassionate cancer care is our priority and like the Cancer Institute NSW, we are focused on strengthening the way we support all people affected by cancer, while doing everything possible to prevent cancers in the Nepean Blue Mountains through continued access to screening and early detection programs," Mrs Hyman said.
