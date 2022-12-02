Blue Mountains Gazette

First Nations ancestors make journey home to Australia from Grassi Museum in Leipzig

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A painful chapter in Australia's Indigenous history has begun the journey to healing at a museum in Germany.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.