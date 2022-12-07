Blue Mountains Gazette

Blackheath sports precinct: council backs proposal for new community sports centre

Updated December 12 2022 - 9:55am, first published December 8 2022 - 6:30am
Blue Mountains City Council has backed a proposal for a new community sports centre at Blackheath Oval.

