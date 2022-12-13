Blue Mountains Gazette

Freight train problem at Linden affecting the morning commute

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update 2.30pm December 14: The Blue Mountains rail line will be closed for at least a week following a freight train derailment, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.