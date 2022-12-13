Update 2.30pm December 14: The Blue Mountains rail line will be closed for at least a week following a freight train derailment, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has warned.
"The line will likely be closed for at least a week and will probably need to be x-rayed for damage further west than the section where damage is obvious to the naked eye," the MP posted on Facebook.
"At least 10km of rail infrastructure has been damaged as the train headed east and dragged the derailed bogie through track, sleepers and ballast," she said.
The Labor MP said she will be "pushing to have these repairs made promptly but thoroughly".
"Please be patient with our railway infrastructure workers as they work to restore the line to a safe, operational standard."
9AM December 14: A freight train derailment at Linden has seen buses replace trains on the Blue Mountains rail line.
The train derailed about 5am today, Bathurst MP Paul Toole posted on Facebook.
"The derailment has caused significant damage to track infrastructure between Lawson and Linden, which will take some time to repair," he said.
"As a result, 20 buses have been sourced to replace trains... There are also three trains operating a shuttle service between Katoomba and Lithgow."
Buses have replaced trains between Katoomba and Springwood in both directions.
Trains continue to run between Lithgow and Katoomba as well as between Springwood and Penrith, however these may not run as timetabled.
Transport for NSW recommends people allow plenty of extra travel time, listen for announcements and check transport apps for service updates.
For updates visit Transport for NSW.
